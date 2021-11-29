Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station on Nov. 26, 2021. South Korea’s new coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the second straight day, but critical cases rose to a record high amid worries the virus could quickly spread under eased social distancing rules. (Yonhap)

On Monday, the government decided to halt the further easing of social distancing rules as health authorities continue to grapple with a rise in daily cases.