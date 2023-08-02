Culture ministry to run Korean pavilion during World Scout Jamboree

The culture ministry said Wednesday it will run the Korean pavilion and host a K-pop concert during the 2023 World Scout Jamboree to help increase the participants’ awareness of the culture of the host country.

The 25th edition of the world’s largest youth camping festival opened in Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on the southwestern coast, Tuesday, for an 11-day run. It brought together over 43,000 young scouts from 158 countries around the world.

A large coloring wall is seen at a booth run by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on South Korea’s southwestern coast. This photo is provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Korean pavilion will offer opportunities for scouts and other visitors from home and abroad to experience the traditional Korean attire of “hanbok” and learn the Korean language, as well as provide tourism information, the ministry said. The pavilion will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the festival period.

Visitors can also access various content on Korean language and culture through mobile apps and VR devices, engage in making traditional folding fans, and enjoy folk games there.

A “K-pop super live” concert will be held Sunday, dubbed “Cultural Exchange Day,” at 8 p.m. The show will feature 11 K-pop groups, including Ive, STAYC, and the rookie boy group ZeroBaseOne, according to the ministry.

The programs will also include various exhibitions by national museums, hands-on experiences in taekwondo, and traditional Korean crafts.

Three Buddhist temples, including Naeso Temple in Buan, where the Saemangeum area is located, will offer Temple Stay programs for approximately 9,000 participants.