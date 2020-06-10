Creditors say ready to negotiate terms of Asiana sale

Creditors of Asiana Airlines Inc. said Wednesday they are ready to meet with HDC Hyundai Development Co. to renegotiate terms of the airline’s takeover by the property developer.

On Tuesday, HDC called for a renegotiation with Asiana’s creditor banks — the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) — over its planned takeover of the country’s second-biggest carrier, citing the current coronavirus crisis as “never expected and a very negative factor,” which will largely affect the acquisition plan.

This photo, taken June 10, 2020, shows Asiana Airlines’ planes at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

“HDC needs to propose what acquisition terms it wants to be changed first before related parties begin talks over the acquisition deal. HDC needs to come to the negotiating table instead of sending a letter (to creditors) or releasing a press statement,” the KDB said in a statement.