Court begins reviewing detention of opposition leader’s ‘right-hand man’

Jeong Jin-sang (C), a vice chief of staff to Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, enters the Seoul Central District Court to attend his arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The same court issued an arrest warrant Saturday for Jeong, who is accused of taking about 140 million won (US$104,000) between 2013 and 2020 from real estate developers at the center of a corruption scandal in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in exchange for business favors for the project launched when Lee was its mayor.