Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties

President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the latter’s courtesy call on Moon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Nov. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)

Moon said that his administration won’t let up on efforts for enduring peace on the peninsula, despite stalled inter-Korean dialogue and a protracted deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.