Chinese Embassy voices ‘grave concern’ over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics

Yoon Hong-geun, the head of South Korea’s Winter Olympic delegation, holds an emergency news conference at the Main Media Center in Beijing on Feb. 8, 2022, declaring South Korea will be taking its appeal of “biased” refereeing penalizing two South Korean short trackers to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The previous day, Lee June-seo and Hwang Dae-heon were “unfairly” disqualified in the semifinals of the men’s 1,000m short track speed skating race at the Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)