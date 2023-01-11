Don't Miss
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
January 11, 2023
China has suspended its transit visa exemption for South Korean and Japanese citizens, according to its immigration office Wednesday, in yet another retaliatory step against the countries’ entry restrictions on arrivals from China aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
It said Beijing has introduced the measure in response to the neighbors’ “discriminatory” entry regulations against China.
The move came a day after Beijing announced measures to halt the issuance of short-term visas for business, tourism, medical treatment and general private affairs.