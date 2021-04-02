- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources
South Korean President Moon Jae-in may hold his first face-to-face summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as early as this month, an informed source here said Friday.
Moon and Biden plan to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain in June, which would set the stage for their meeting.
But the two sides are “in close consultations” to arrange the first Moon-Biden summit ahead of the G-7 session, according to the source privy to the matter.
The issue is expected to be raised during a meeting between Suh Hoon, Moon’s top national security aide, and Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, in the United States later this week.
A schedule for the summit is expected to be “outlined” after Suh returns home, another source said.
Cheong Wa Dae stated that for now, it has nothing to confirm in connection with a relevant news report.
The allies are “continuing to consult closely” with each other on holding summit talks, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a brief text message to reporters.
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already scheduled to visit there in mid-April for talks with Biden.