Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea’s ‘rude, senseless’ criticism of Moon

“Destroying the liaison office was an act of political violence, symbolizing that years of inter-Korean engagement have been reduced to rubble,” said Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “North Korea ramping up troop deployments and exercises near the border will risk physical confrontation, especially after it cut off inter-Korean communication, thus increasing the possibility of miscalculation and unintended escalation.”