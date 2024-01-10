(CES) K-pop star G-Dragon visits exhibition booths at CES 2024

K-pop star G-Dragon visited exhibition booths at this year’s tech show CES 2024 on Tuesday, weeks after being cleared of drug allegations.

He toured showrooms of South Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Co. and SK Group, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas during the four-day trade show.

K-pop singer G-Dragon (R) visits SK Group’s showroom at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, 2024, during CES 2024. (Yonhap)

At Samsung Electronics’ booth, he received a briefing on the company’s state-of-the-art technologies, including the artificial intelligence-powered robot Ballie.

Then, he took on LG’s future concept car Alpha-ble at the company’s showroom and experienced urban air mobility technology on a magic carpet ride at SK Group’s dedicated space.

His visit to CES 2024 follows the recent clearing of drug charges raised in October.

Police launched an investigation into the allegations that the singer-songwriter abused drugs at a bar in southern Seoul about a year ago, but were unable to corroborate them. They closed the case early December.

After that, G-Dragon announced plans to set up a foundation, JUSPEACE Foundation, to fight against drug abuse in South Korea.