Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun tosses scoreless inning in spring debut

The St. Louis Cardinals’ new South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun threw a scoreless inning in his spring training debut on Saturday, giving himself a solid start in the competition for a place in the rotation.

The left-hander struck out two and walked one in a hitless frame in relief against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

With the Cardinals ahead 1-0, Kim pitched the top of the fifth inning as the Cardinals’ third pitcher of the game, following Jack Flaherty and Daktoa Hudson, the two starters who each worked two innings.

Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the top of the fifth inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Yonhap)

Kim struck out the first batter he faced, Ryan Cordell, swinging on a 1-2 slider. He then walked Rene Rivera after a nine-pitch battle, during which he offered a curveball at 69 miles per hour (mph) and a four-seam fastball at 92 mph.