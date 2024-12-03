Campbell says U.S. watching developments in S. Korea with ‘grave concern,’ hopes for peaceful resolution

The United States is watching recent developments in South Korea with “grave concern,” a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, voicing hope that any political disputes in the Asian country will be resolved “peacefully” and in line with the “rule of law.”

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell made the remarks after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, accusing the opposition camp of “anti-state activities.”

“We’re watching the recent developments in the ROK with grave concern,” Campbell said during a public event, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

“We’re seeking to engage our ROK counterparts at every level, both here and in Seoul, the president, the national security advisor, the secretary of state, have all been briefed on developments and are being kept appraised of the situation as it unfolds,” he added.

Campbell stressed that the U.S.’ alliance with South Korea remains “ironclad.”

“We stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty,” he said.

“I also want to just underscore that we have every hope and expectation that any political disputes, will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law, we’ll have more to say, as the situation develops.”

The declaration of martial law came after the opposition Democratic Party railroaded a downsized budget bill in the parliamentary budget committee, and submitted impeachment motions against a state auditor and the chief prosecutor.