- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Busan to open K-pop high school in 2028
A high school specializing in educating students on K-pop and related performances will open in the southeastern port city of Busan, the city’s education authorities said Sunday.
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education said it will push for turning a middle school, which is soon to be closed, into a specialized public high school with a goal of opening it in March 2028.
It will be the first public school dedicated to K-pop courses to be established in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Students across the country, as well as international students, will be eligible to enroll in the school, which plans to provide lessons on vocals, dance and instruments, as well as other arts.
The envisioned school is aimed at providing specialized courses for students in line with the growing K-pop industry, the office said.
In South Korea, major entertainment agencies operate a K-pop idol trainee system, famous for boot camp-like training and a rigid systematic process, to debut new artists.