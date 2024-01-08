Busan to open K-pop high school in 2028

A high school specializing in educating students on K-pop and related performances will open in the southeastern port city of Busan, the city’s education authorities said Sunday.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education said it will push for turning a middle school, which is soon to be closed, into a specialized public high school with a goal of opening it in March 2028.

It will be the first public school dedicated to K-pop courses to be established in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Students across the country, as well as international students, will be eligible to enroll in the school, which plans to provide lessons on vocals, dance and instruments, as well as other arts.

The envisioned school is aimed at providing specialized courses for students in line with the growing K-pop industry, the office said.

In South Korea, major entertainment agencies operate a K-pop idol trainee system, famous for boot camp-like training and a rigid systematic process, to debut new artists.