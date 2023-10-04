Busan film festival kicks off with packed lineup, star guests

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) raised its curtain for the 28th edition Wednesday, with a keen eye on the latest trends in Asian cinema and a full slate of commercial and arthouse films.

Asia’s largest film festival kicked off for a 10-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan. It will feature 209 films from 69 countries, including 80 world premieres and seven international debuts.

The festival weathered a rough patch amid political and backstage scandals involving its leadership earlier this year, but it has managed to arrange a wide lineup of movies and star guests thanks to the support of seasoned programmers and the local film industry.

Actors and filmmakers walk on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival held at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

It opened with Korean director Jang Kun-jae’s drama “Because I Hate Korea” and closes with Chinese director Ning Hao’s black comedy “The Movie Emperor,” starring Hong Kong star Andy Lau.

Iconic Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who won the best actor award at Cannes for his role in “Broker” (2022), represents the film festival in various capacities, such as welcoming guests at the opening ceremony, to fill up the leadership vacancy.

The leadership posts have remained vacant since former executive director Huh Moon-young and chairman Lee Yong-gwan stepped down in June amid an internal feud over management issues. Huh was also accused of sexual harassment toward a female employee, with an investigation currently under way.

Following their resignations, program director Nam Dong-chul and deputy director Kang Seung-ah have overseen this year’s edition.

Veteran actor Song Kang-ho poses for a photo ahead of the opening ceremony for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city on Oct. 4, 2023. He will represent the 28th BIFF in various capacities to fill up leadership vacancy. (Yonhap)

During the opening ceremony, hosted by Park Eun-bin, the star of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” actors and directors walked the red carpet in front of cheering crowds who gathered at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

At the ceremony, beloved Hong Kong star Chow Yun-fat was honored with the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award for his contribution to the Asian film industry.

During the festival period, the actor’s celebrated and recent films, including “One More Chance” (2023), “A Better Tomorrow” (1986) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), will be screened in the special section dedicated to his acting career.

Hong Kong star Chow Yun-fat (2nd from L), the recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, walks the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival held at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

This year, BIFF presents a wide range of films, from emerging talents and established directors from Asia and beyond to acclaimed titles from recent festivals, including Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Anatomy Of a Fall” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s latest film, “Evil Does Not Exist,” to entertain movie buffs of all tastes.

The festival also highlights works by Korean Americans in Hollywood and a wide array of films from Indonesia, a hotspot in Southeast Asian cinema, staying true to its origin as a bridgehead to promote Asian films by talented directors to the world.

There will be special screenings of late Korean actress Yun Jung-hee’s most celebrated films, “Mist” (1967) and “Poetry” (2010), and late Japanese film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s song “Opus” in memory of the influential figures in the film industry.

Actor Park Eun-bin (C, in blue dress), the host of the opening ceremony for the 28th Busan International Film Festival, walks the red carpet at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Gala Presentation, which introduces new projects from established names, features Chinese film director Han Suai’s “Green Night,” Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster” and French director Bertrand Bonello’s “The Beast.”

This year, the Asian Contents & Film Market returns with more participants in a bigger space at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center for sales of original content from countries and regions around the world.