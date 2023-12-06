- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie break up: sources
BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who were rumored to have been dating, recently broke up, music industry sources said Wednesday.
The two K-pop stars have been caught up in rumors that they are in a romantic relationship after an online post claimed they spent time together on South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju last year.
In May, a video posted online also showed what appeared to be V and Jennie seemingly on a date in Paris.
Their respective agencies, BigHit Music and YG Entertainment, have not unveiled any position on the matter.
V, the 27-year-old member of global superstar BTS, is reportedly set to join the Army as an active-duty soldier, along with the group’s leader, RM, next Monday.
Meanwhile, YG Entertainment said earlier in the day that Jennie and three other BLACKPINK members have extended their contracts for group activities with the company.