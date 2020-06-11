- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS to release ‘Stay Gold’ from upcoming Japanese album next week
K-pop superstar BTS will release “Stay Gold,” the title track of its upcoming new Japanese full-length album, next week.
The original Japanese song will be revealed to the public at 6 p.m. on June 19, according to an announcement posted on the website of the band’s official Japanese fan club Thursday.
“Stay Gold” is also a soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, “The Spiral Labyrinth-DNA Science Investigation.” The drama was originally set to be aired in April, but its premiere has been put off indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 15, BTS will drop its fourth full-length album in Japan, titled “Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey.”
The 13-track album will have original Japanese songs, like “Stay Gold” and “Your Eyes Tell,” and the Japanese versions of the group’s previous songs, including “ON,” Boy With Luv,” and “Fake Love.”
The septet released its third Japanese album, “Face Yourself,” in April 2018.
An image of BTS provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)