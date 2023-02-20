- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ Suga unveils preview images of camping-themed photo book
Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, on Monday released images of him camping in a desert area as part of the group’s photo book project.
The photo book, titled “Wholly or Whole me,” will come out on March 9, making him the last runner in the septet’s “Special 8 Photo-Folio” project, BigHit Music said.
The project was launched in September to show off the group members’ individual characters and new sides. The six other members — Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, V and J-Hope — have published their individual photo books under the project.
Suga chose camping as the theme of the upcoming book, saying his favorite moment is when he enjoys a serene time at a camping site because it makes him feel like himself.
The photos were shot with the nature of Los Angeles as the setting, according to the agency.