- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS releases new ‘Butter’ remix
South Korean superband BTS dropped a “holiday remix” of its megahit single “Butter” on Friday in time for the Christmas and New Year season, the group’s management agency announced.
The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive mood for the holiday season, Big Hit Music said.
Released in May, the original version of “Butter” stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. It marked the group’s second English-language single after another global hit “Dynamite” from last August.
The group has since released several versions of the song, including a remix featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The song’s popularity earned the group the top honor of the artist of the year at this year’s American Music Awards, one of the three biggest music awards in the United States. The K-pop giant also won its second Grammy nomination, this time with “Butter” for best pop duo or group performance.
Earlier in the day, the group finished the last of its four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. They were the group’s first in-person concerts in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We prepared this remix with gratitude for the fans’ passionate support and love for ‘Butter’,” the agency said.