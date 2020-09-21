BTS performs on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

K-pop boy band BTS on Monday appeared on the “Tiny Desk Concert” show on National Public Radio (NPR), presenting a live performance of its lastest single “Dynamite” and other past hits.

The seven-member boy band presented a prerecorded live performance of its new disco-pop single, along with two other songs — “Save Me” and “Spring Day” — which was streamed online through NPR’s YouTube channel on Monday morning (U.S. time).

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band’s “Dynamite” topped Billboard’s main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The segment, a little over 14 minutes in length, was backed by a four-man live band and was recorded in a mini studio resembling an old vinyl record shop.