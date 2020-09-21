- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS performs on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
K-pop boy band BTS on Monday appeared on the “Tiny Desk Concert” show on National Public Radio (NPR), presenting a live performance of its lastest single “Dynamite” and other past hits.
The seven-member boy band presented a prerecorded live performance of its new disco-pop single, along with two other songs — “Save Me” and “Spring Day” — which was streamed online through NPR’s YouTube channel on Monday morning (U.S. time).
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band’s “Dynamite” topped Billboard’s main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The segment, a little over 14 minutes in length, was backed by a four-man live band and was recorded in a mini studio resembling an old vinyl record shop.
“We simply wanted to share great energy to everyone around the world,” BTS singer J-Hope explained of how “Dynamite” was produced to bring joy to music fans during the trying times of the pandemic.
Member Jin said BTS members loved watching other performances on the show and that the group was “very honored and excited” to appear on the program.
“We hope to be able to perform (the songs) for you all again someday (in person),” Jungkook added.
The South Korean boy band made history last month by becoming the country’s first recording artists to top Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with its latest single. The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit “Gangnam Style” peaked at the No. 2 spot.