BTS performs from home for U.S. TV show in time of social distancing

These images captured from “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that aired on March 30, 2020 (U.S. time), were provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As the video call with BTS was broadcast from a small dance studio in the band’s home country in South Korea, the band members appeared in sweat pants, slippers or other comfortable outfits to give a distance performance of their global hit song, “Boy With Luv.”