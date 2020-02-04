- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber’s longest dominance record on Billboard’s Social 50 chart
“A long-standing record on Billboard’s Social 50 chart has been broken, as BTS spends its 164th week atop the list dated Feb. 8,” besting Justin Bieber’s 163, Billboard said on its website Tuesday (Korean Time).
According to Billboard, the Social 50 is powered by data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound and ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia.
The chart’s methodology blends weekly additions of friends, fans and followers with artist page views and engagement.
BTS first landed on the chart in October 2016. The boy band has stayed atop the listing every week since July 2017.
This made BTS the first artists ever to top the nine-year-old chart for both 100 and 150 straight weeks.”For the Feb. 8-dated ranking, BTS didn’t rest on its laurels to snag the No. 1 record. The K-pop boy band was up in nearly all chart metrics, led by a 69% jump in Facebook page likes and a 29% boost in Twitter mentions,” Billboard said, quoting Next Big Sound.
BTS is gearing up to release a new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” on Feb. 21. Ahead of the new album, the band prereleased a single from the record, “Black Swan,” which debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 1.