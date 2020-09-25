BTS’ October concert to only be held virtually: agency

K-pop supergroup BTS’ upcoming Seoul concert in October will be held virtually only, according to the band’s management agency Friday, canceling the in-person element that was planned together.

The Oct. 10-11 Seoul concert, “BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E,” was announced in August as an in-person show with government-mandated seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Big Hit also planned to livestream the two-day event online as paid content.

Big Hit Entertainment announced on its online platform Weverse that the concert “will be held online without an (in-person) component.”

This photo provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows a scene from the 90-minute online concert “Bang Bang Con: The Live” hosted by BTS on June 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“With tightened social distancing regulations, restrictions continue to be placed on public gatherings and events. Under these circumstances and the lack of specific guidelines that apply to these events, it remains extremely difficult to hold an in-person performance at this time,” the company explained.