BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020

February 22, 2021

K-pop sensation BTS was the most tweeted about musician in the United States last year, the band’s agency said Monday.

In a recent survey by Twitter, BTS topped the list of 2020 most tweeted about musicians in the U.S., followed by Kanye West, Beyonce and Drake, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Other South Korean bands, ATEEZ, NCT and EXO, also made the top 10, along with Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny.

BTS made a splash in the U.S. music scene last year as its first English-language song “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first song by any Korean artist to top the U.S. weekly singles chart.

It was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the Grammy awards in the first nod for an all-Korean pop music act.

The 2020 most tweeted about musicians in the U.S. are shown in this image provided by Twitter Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

