BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ tops Billboard 200 album chart

“‘Map of the Soul: 7′ storms in atop the chart with 422,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 27,” the pop music magazine said on its website, citing data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the total, 347,000 was in album sales, while stream equivalent album (SEA) sales and track equivalent album sales reached 48,000 and 26,000, respectively.