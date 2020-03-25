Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ drops to 11th on Billboard 200
March 25, 2020
The latest standing for the week of March 28 marks three notches down from the eighth spot the previous week.
It marks the album’s fourth week on the chart after debuting atop the Billboard 200.
Another BTS album, “Love Yourself: Answer,” also entered the albums chart for this week at 180th.
Also for this week, “NCT #127 Neo-Zone,” the new album by another K-pop boy band, NCT 127, came to 47th on the Billboard 200 in its second week on the chart.
The album debuted at fifth on the albums chart the previous week, making NCT 127 the fourth K-pop band to achieve a top-five hit on the chart.