BTS’ Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with ‘Still With You’

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS topped iTunes Top Song charts of 83 territories around the world with “Still With You,” one of his recently released self-composed solo pieces, the band’s agency said Tuesday.

The song was first uploaded on the music sharing service Soundcloud to download for free in 2020 ahead of the seventh anniversary of his debut. It got a formal release on various music streaming platforms Monday, along with “My You,” another self-composed solo song from the vocalist.

A promotional image for “Still With You,” one of BTS member Jungkook’s self-composed solo songs formally released July 3, 2023, provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Still With You” sat atop the iTunes Top Song charts in the United States, Canada, Germany, France and other countries as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“My You” was the No. 1 hit on iTunes Top Song charts of 15 countries, including Finland, Paraguay, Japan and Qatar.

Jungkook will release his first official solo song, “Seven,” on July 14.