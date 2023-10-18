- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
Jugkook of K-pop sensation BTS will perform at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Paris.
According to the homepage of the MTV EMAs on Tuesday (local time), the South Korean singer is among the nominees chosen to perform at the awards ceremony on Nov. 5.
Jungkook has scored three 2023 MTV EMAs nominations — Best Song for his first solo track “Seven,” Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans. This marks the largest number of nominations for a K-pop soloist in the annual event.
The vocalist made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single “Seven” in July. The song swept various music charts at home and abroad, including securing No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart.
He released his second digital single, “3D,” last month and will drop his first solo album “Golden” on Nov. 3.