BTS’ Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS announced Friday he will drop his first official solo song next month.
The track, titled “Seven,” will arrive on July 14 at 1 p.m., the vocalist said on Weverse, Hybe’s K-pop fan community platform.
It is an invigorating, summery song that will make BTS fans feel the full breadth of the member’s charm, according to the band’s agency, BigHit Music.
He also unveiled the cover image of the digital single featuring its title “Seven” and his English name overlapped with the number “7″ on a white background.
The upcoming release will make him the sixth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.
Jungkook previously released his solo track “Dreamers,” featuring Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. He performed the song during the international soccer tournament’s opening ceremony.