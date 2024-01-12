BTS’ Jungkook ranks in top 10 on IFPI’s 2023 global singles chart

Jungkook of K-pop giant BTS has secured a position in the top 10 of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s 2023 chart for top global singles.

Jungkook claimed No. 10 on the chart for his debut solo single, “Seven,” according to the website of the IFPI, which represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide.

He stands as the sole Korean artist among the top 10, with Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” topping the chart, SZA’s “Kill Bill” at No. 3 and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 5.

IFPI, boasting over 8,000 record labels worldwide as its members, compiles the chart based on figures from paid subscription streaming, single track downloads and other factors.

Jungkook’s entry into the top 10 marks a significant milestone as he became the first Korean soloist to achieve this feat in 11 years since Psy, according to his agency, BigHit Music.

Psy, who made history as the first Korean act to hit the chart in 2012, paved the way for BTS putting its name on the list in 2020 with “Dynamite” and in 2021 with “Butter.”

“Seven” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart upon its release in July last year. It also reached No. 3 on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart, solidifying its global popularity.