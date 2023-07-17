Don't Miss
BTS’ Jungkook logs 2nd day atop Spotify global chart with 1st solo song
July 17, 2023
BTS member Jungkook’s first solo single, “Seven,” has added a second day at No. 1 on the streaming giant Spotify’s daily top song global chart, the band’s agency said Monday.
The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart Saturday with 13.48 million streams, one day after debuting atop the chart for the first time as a K-pop soloist, BigHit Music said.
The song also landed atop South Korea’s largest music streaming service Melon’s Top 100 chart upon its release, surpassing the dominance of girl groups on the chart.