BTS’ Jungkook holds showcase for 2,800 fans in Seoul

Global K-pop star Jungkook has held a concert for devoted fans at a gymnasium in Seoul.

During the “fan showcase” event at Jangchung Arena on Monday, the member of K-pop superband BTS, passionately sang all the tracks off his first solo album, “Golden,” in front of some 2,800 fans.

He opened the show with “Standing Next to You,” the album’s main track, and “Yes or No” before moving on to such songs as “Somebody,” “Hate You,” “Shot Glass of Tears” and “Too Sad to Dance.”

He also performed his hit singles, “Seven” and “3D.”

This photo provided by BigHit Music shows BTS member Jungkook performing during a concert at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Nov. 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I’m happy to be able to release ‘Golden’ and sing in front of you. I think I could become a great person after meeting you. … I’m always grateful and love you. ARMY is my life,” Jungkook said between songs, referring to the name of BTS’ fandom.

“I hope you don’t forget that I’m always with you, whenever and wherever you are.”

This photo provided by BigHit Music shows BTS member Jungkook performing during a concert at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Nov. 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS leader RM attended the concert to cheer on his bandmate.

“You’re always cool, and I’m proud of you. I always learn from Jungkook although he is the youngest member,” RM said, speaking into a microphone.

Jungkook performed a total of 12 songs, including his self-composed song, “Still With You,” during the show, which spanned about two hours.

The show was also streamed live on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, for fans in 224 countries around the world. The number of concurrent viewers peaked at about 1.2 million at one point, according to BigHit Music, proving Jungkook’s status as a global pop star.