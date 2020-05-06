BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month

K-pop band BTS will join ex-U.S. President Barack Obama, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and American pop icon Lady Gaga in giving speeches during a virtual commencement event by YouTube next month, the band’s agency said Wednesday.

An image of BTS, provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The streaming event, “Dear Class of 2020″ set for June 6 (U.S. time), is a virtual commencement celebration, bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates and their families online, according to YouTube.