BTS’ Jimin to release 1st individual album in March

Jimin of K-pop superstar BTS will drop his first official album as a solo artist next month.

The dancer-vocalist said on social media Wednesday the album, titled “Face,” will come out March 24.

The album depicts the singer facing himself and preparing for his new start as a soloist, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music.

He will show his own world of music with a distinct voice and a delicate performance on the album, the agency added.

This photo provided by BigHit Music shows the logo of “Face,” the first official solo album of BTS member Jimin set to be out on March 24, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Debuting in 2013 as a member of the septet, Jimin has shown his unique colors through his solo songs “Lie,” “Serendipity” and “With You,” with the last one on the original soundtrack for the popular tvN drama “Our Blues.”

Most recently, he collaborated with BIGBANG vocalist Taeyang on “Vibe.”