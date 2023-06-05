BTS’ J-Hope to work as drill instructor at Army boot camp: sources

J-Hope of globally popular K-pop boy group BTS will work as an assistant instructor at an Army boot camp during the remainder of his mandatory military service, sources in the music industry said Wednesday.

The sources revealed the member has recently been chosen for the position at the recruit training center of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

The 29-year-old entered the same boot camp on April 18 and has recently completed five weeks of basic training there.

His bandmate Jin is also serving as an assistant instructor at an Army boot camp.

Jin enlisted in the boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 60 km north of Seoul, in December, becoming the first BTS member to enter the military. He was appointed as an instructor after completing five weeks of basic training.