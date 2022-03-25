- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
J-Hope, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has become the sixth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19, according to the group’s agency Thursday.
The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, visited a hospital to take a coronavirus test Wednesday after experiencing a sore throat, which returned a positive result, the group’s agency Big Hit Music said on Weverse.
He has completed two rounds of vaccinations and received a booster shot, according to the agency.
“J-Hope has isolated and treated himself at home, and has no symptoms other than a sore throat,” it said, adding he will join the group activities planned for next month after completing the at-home treatment.
He is the sixth member of the septet to test positive for COVID-19. Starting with Suga in December, RM, Jin, Jimin and V were confirmed to have been infected and then recovered. Jungkook is the only BTS member who has not tested positive.
The band is soon set to leave for Las Vegas, where it will hold four live concerts.
In the U.S. city, the group will attend the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3 and throw the concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.
BTS’ J-Hope speaks during a press conference before a live concert of the band at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, 2021, in this file photo provided by Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)