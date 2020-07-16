BTS’ album ‘Journey’ sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day

“Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey,” the new Japanese album by K-pop band BTS, sold nearly 450,000 copies on its release day, becoming the fastest-moving record in Japan in terms of day-one sales, according to the group’s agency Thursday.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, “Journey,” BTS’ fourth Japanese-language studio album released on Wednesday, shipped 447,869 copies within 24 hours in the neighboring country. The album debuted at No. 1 on the daily album chart of Oricon, Japan’s main music sales tracker.

According to Big Hit, the album became the fastest-moving album in Japan in terms of day-one shipments among both Japanese and international artists.

First day sales of “Journey” more than doubled from the 188,000 shipments achieved with “Face Yourself,” BTS’ third Japanese studio album, released in April 2018.

A promotional file photo of K-pop group BTS for the Japanese market provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Journey” also reached No. 1 on Apple iTunes Albums chart in 81 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Britain and India. “Your Eyes Tell,” a song from the album written by member Jungkook, climbed to the top of iTunes Top Song charts in 93 countries and regions.