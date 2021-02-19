BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band

Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind global dynamite BTS, and Universal Music Group (UMG) on Thursday unveiled plans to put together a new K-pop boy band that will debut in the United States.

In a pre-recorded video streamed early Thursday, the heads and executives of the two companies announced the new project, which will proceed through a joint venture label between Big Hit and UMG’s Geffen Records that have produced music for artists like Nirvana, Elton John and Avicii, as well as rising rookie Olivia Rodrigo.

The envisioned label will be based in Los Angeles and will drive the project to find the new boy band through a global audition program aiming to air in the U.S. in 2022. While it will debut in the U.S., the group will train through a “K-pop system,” according to the companies.

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment and Universal Music Group, shows a screenshot for a strategic partnership announcement between the two companies made public on Feb. 18, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As part of their partnership, the two companies said they will push to increase fan interaction through Weverse, a fan community platform operated by Big Hit. In addition to Big Hit’s artists and other Korean musicians on the platform — such as BTS, Seventeen, Sunmi and CL — UMG artists Gracie Abrams, New Hope Club and Alexander 23 have also joined the club.