- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Brave Girls’ Yuna tests positive for COVID-19
Yuna of K-pop girl group Brave Girls tested positive for the coronavirus, her agency said Friday, as the virus continues to hit the local music scene.
“Member Yuna received a positive COVID-19 test result today,” Brave Entertainment said on the group’s official website for fans.
The singer is fully vaccinated but took a PCR test Thursday since she did not feel well, it added.
Two other members of the quartet — Yujeong and Eunji — and the crew tested negative while Minyoung, the remaining member, has temporarily halted activities due to health problems.
Yuna is the latest in a spate of recent COVID-19 infections in the K-pop industry. Some members of idol groups iKON, WINNER, The Boyz, TREASURE and Kep1er as well as singers Hyolyn and Kwon Eun-bi, a former member of now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, were confirmed to have contracted the virus earlier this month.
Meanwhile, comedian Cho Sae-ho canceled all his upcoming plans after testing positive on Friday.
He is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to his agency, image9comms.
A file photo of South Korean girl group Brave Girls, provided by CJ ENM (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)