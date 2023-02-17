Brave Girls disbands, leaving behind fame earned by viral success of ‘Rollin’

K-pop girl group Brave Girls, known for its sudden rise to fame in 2021 following the viral success of its old single “Rollin,” will be disbanded Thursday, its agency said.

Brave Entertainment said the quartet will end its activities with the expiry of the four members’ exclusive contracts with the company that day.

“Goodbye,” a digital single set to drop during the day, will become the last release from the group, according to the agency.

“After a long, in-depth discussion with the members, the company decided to break up beautifully,” the agency said in a statement. “We will not forget to support each other, and now each of us will repay the fans’ love in a new place.”

“The company thanks Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna, who have been working passionately as Brave Girls for the past seven years,” it said. “We’ll always support the members’ new activities.”

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and was reorganized with the current four members in 2016.

It remained out of the spotlight for the first 10 years of its career, but in March 2021, it suddenly shot to fame, from the verge of disbanding, with the 2017 single, “Rollin.”

The group then became an icon of late-blooming artists as a fan-made video of it performing the song live at various events with witty comments from its fans, mostly conscripted soldiers, went viral on YouTube.

The band later dominated various music charts once again with “Chi Mat Ba Ram,” the main track off its fifth EP, “Summer Queen,” but its later released songs were not that popular.