Brad Pitt says ‘Bullet Train’ is perfect summer action film filled with action, comedy

American actor Brad Pitt said Friday that his latest movie “Bullet Train” is a perfect summer adventure film filled with eye-catching action and comedy that would lighten up Korean people suffering from the yearslong pandemic.

“It’s great to bring this film here, something we shot over lockdown. We think it’s got great action, which is really explosive,” the Hollywood star said in a press conference in Seoul. “It’s a great summer action adventure, hilarious. It’s a perfect summer film.”

American star actor Brad Pitt speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 19, 2022. (Yonhap)

Based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle,” “Bullet Train” is an American action comedy directed by David Leitch about a former professional assassin, codenamed “Ladybug,” whose latest mission to collect a briefcase on a fast-moving bullet train. But the train puts him in an unexpected competition with a string of other eccentric killers, who are also assigned to do the same job.