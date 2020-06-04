- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Boy With Luv’ by BTS gets over 800 mln YouTube views
The music video of K-pop band BTS’ “Boy With Luv” racked in over 800 million on YouTube, according to the band’s agency Thursday.
The video for the main track on the album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” released in April 2019, achieved the feat earlier Thursday, Big Hit Entertainment said.
Featuring U.S. pop singer Halsey, the colorful music video pays homage to the iconic 1952 American musical film “Singin’ in the Rain,” highlighted by a mass cadence dance near the end.
After its release, the song charted as high as No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
The band’s “DNA” clip recently became the first music video by a K-pop male group to gain more than 1 billion views on YouTube. “Fake Love,” “Fire” and the remixed version of “Mic Drop” all have views of over 700 million.
The septet has announced that it is currently producing a new album to be released in the coming months. BTS also plans to hold a paid online concert, “Bang Bang Con the Live,” on June 14.
This screenshot provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows that the music video for “Boy With Luv” by K-pop band BTS has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube on June 4, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)