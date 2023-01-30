Boxing comedy film ‘Count’ tells hilarious underdog sports story

Actor Jin Seon-kyu said Monday he could closely connect with the upcoming boxing comedy film “Count” because the main character had so many things in common with his personal life.

In the first film where he appears as a lead character, the 46-year-old plays Si-heon, a former Olympic boxing medalist who now works as a physical education teacher at a high school in the southeastern city of Jinhae.

After witnessing his student, Yoon-woo (Sung Yoo-bin), lose a boxing game due to match fixing, the stubborn, eccentric teacher creates a boxing team composed of underdogs and trains them in his own way.

Jin, appearing in hit action comedy movies “The Outlaws” (2017) and “Extreme Job” (2019), said he felt like the story reflected his life when he first read the script four years ago.

Directed by Kwon Hyuk-jae, the film’s shooting was finished in June 2020, but its release has been delayed due to the pandemic.

“The script was so funny, and so many things were related to my personal story,” Jin said during a press conference.

“Besides my hometown being Jinhae, I formerly dreamed of being a physical education teacher before staring my acting career, and I also loved its hopeful message. I really wanted to do it,” he added.

Although Jin loves boxing, he said playing a coach required him to practice a different set of skills in the ring.

“I had begun practicing two months ahead of the shooting. I am one of those people who love boxing, so I enjoyed training,” he said. “As I was supposed to play a coach, I focused more on sparring skills, and it was difficult.”

“Count” will hit local theaters in February, with a specific date not yet confirmed.