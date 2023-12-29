Don't Miss
BOK sells net US$3.5 billion in market-smoothing operations in Q3
The Bank of Korea said Friday it sold a net US$3.5 billion in the third-quarter of this year to help ease the decline of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.
The third-quarter dollar selling marks the ninth straight quarter of dollar selling for market-smoothing operations since the third quarter of 2021, according to the central bank.
The third-quarter dollar selling marks a fall from the previous quarter’s $5.97 billion.