Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin suffers minor gluteal strain after 3 2/3 innings

April 26, 2021

Toronto Blue Jays’ ace pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has suffered a minor right gluteal strain and left the game in the fourth inning.

In the away game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday (U.S. time), the left-hander allowed three hits and walked one, while striking out five in a scoreless 3 2/3 innings. He threw 62 pitches, including 43 strikes.

The Blue Jays won the game 1-0.

After giving up a single to Manuel Margot in the fourth inning, he walked around the mound uncomfortably and signaled to the dugout for Blue Jays’ manager Charlie Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker.

He was taken out of the game and replaced by reliever Tim Mayza.

His club said Ryu left the mound because of a minor “right glute strain.”

Ryu said he felt something uncomfortable at the time but was no longer feeling any discomfort a few hours later.

“I don’t think it’s an injury,” he said in an after-game interview. “It’s nothing serious, and it’s not something I’ve felt before.”

In 2014, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was on the 15-day disabled list (DL) due to a right hip strain.

The Blue Jays said they will reevaluate Ryu’s condition Monday but expected it is not necessary to place the ace pitcher on the DL this time.

