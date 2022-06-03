Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin lands on injured list with left forearm inflammation

Ryu still took his turn in the rotation against the White Sox, but there were red flags everywhere. Ryu only averaged 87.6 mph with his fastball, a full 2 mph slower than his season average. He once threw an 85.2 mph fastball, his slowest four-seamer all season. Ryu also did not throw his cutter after giving up a leadoff home run to A.J. Pollock on that pitch in the top of the first.