Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin lacks fastball velocity, command vs. Yankees

While getting a no-decision in a 12-7 victory by the Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York, on Monday (local time), Ryu had neither the usual command nor the velocity of his fastball.

Ryu gave up five earned runs in five innings on six hits, three of them solo home runs. He had allowed three home runs all season over his first eight starts prior to this game. This was Ryu’s second straight meeting with the Yankees in which he served up three dingers.