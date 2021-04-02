Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin gives thumbs-up to defense, bullpen

But he was far more pleased with the performance of the defense behind him, not to mention the bullpen that locked down a 3-2 victory in 10 innings in the season opener at Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday (local time).

Ryu allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out five and walking one. Both of the runs came via a two-run shot by Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the second inning. The blast came after the Blue Jays got on the board with three straight singles off New York starter Gerrit Cole, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. providing the run-scoring hit.