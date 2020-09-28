Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s poster for ‘Lovesick Girls’
September 28, 2020
BLACKPINK’s poster for ‘Lovesick Girls’
This photo released by YG Entertainment on Sept. 28, 2020, shows a poster for the title song “Lovesick Girls” from K-pop group BLACKPINK’s first full album that is scheduled to come out on Oct. 2. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)