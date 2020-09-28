Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK’s poster for ‘Lovesick Girls’

September 28, 2020

This photo released by YG Entertainment on Sept. 28, 2020, shows a poster for the title song “Lovesick Girls” from K-pop group BLACKPINK’s first full album that is scheduled to come out on Oct. 2. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

