BLACKPINK’s Lisa to release new solo song this month
June 19, 2024
Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will drop her new solo single, “Rockstar,” this month, the song’s distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said Wednesday.
“Rockstar,” set for release June 28 at 9 a.m., will be the first music to be released under a partnership between Lisa’s own label, Lloud Co., and RCA Records, a major U.S. label.
Last week, the rapper created an account on TikTok to post the first teaser video for the song. She gathered more than 1 million followers in just two hours.
She debuted on the U.S Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart and the British Official Singles Top 100 for her hit solo single “Money” in 2021.