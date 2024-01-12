BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids perform at Paris charity concert

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Lisa and boy group Stray Kids have performed at a famous French charity concert, sources in the music industry circle said Monday.

The sources said the artists were featured at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert, which translates to the Yellow Coins Gala.

The charity event at Accor Arena in Paris on Friday (Paris time) was hosted by a hospital foundation chaired by the French first lady Brigitte Macron to raise funds for hospitalized children and adolescents.

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Among the other performers were Maroon 5, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

Lisa performed two solo songs, “Lalisa” and “Money,” and also collaborated with French producer DJ Snake on the stage.

Stray Kids performed “S-Class,” the main track off its third studio album “5-Star,” and its other hits, such as “Topline” and “God’s Menu.”

Lisa took to her social media the following day to express her gratitude to the concert organizers for “creating an unforgettable night.” She also shared her joy at reuniting with French members of Blinks, BLACKPINK’s devoted global fandom.